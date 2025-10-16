India fined for slow over-rate against Australia

Dubai: The ICC has imposed a fine on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side for maintaining a slow over-rate during their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 league stage fixture against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

India were found to be one over short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration. As a result, the team has been fined five percent of their match fee, in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences. The sanctions were imposed by Michell Periera of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, following the on-field umpires Sue Redfern and Nimali Perera, along with third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Jacquline Williams, levelling the charge. IANS

