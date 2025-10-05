BWF World Junior Mixed Team Badminton: India to open campaign against Nepal

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Yonex Sunrise BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championship is set to begin at the National Centre of Excellence at Amingaon on Monday. Host nation India will kick off their campaign against Nepal on the tournament’s opening day, with the match scheduled to start at 12 PM.

India, seeded second in the tournament, have been drawn into Group H alongside the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, and Nepal for the Mixed Team event, popularly known as the Suhandinata Cup. The Mixed Team Championships will run from October 6 to 11, followed by the Individual Championships for the Eye Level Cup from October 13 to 19.

After their opener against Nepal, India will take on Sri Lanka on October 7, before facing the UAE in their final group match on October 8.

This edition of the tournament will follow the BWF’s newly introduced relay scoring system. Each tie will consist of three sets, with a team needing to score 45 points in a set to win it. Each set comprises five matches: Boys’ Singles, Girls’ Singles, Mixed Doubles, Boys’ Doubles, and Girls’ Doubles. Each match continues until one side reaches 9 points, with the next match picking up from the same cumulative score. The first team to reach 45 points wins the set, and the tie is decided in a best-of-three format.

India joins an elite group of nations — including Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, Spain, and China — that have hosted the prestigious BWF World Junior Championships more than once.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia vs Sri Lanka game abandoned due to rain

Also Watch: