Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia vs Sri Lanka game abandoned due to rain

Colombo: The fifth match of the Women’s World Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia was abandoned without even the toss taking place due to persistent rain in Colombo. As a result, both teams shared one point each.

Though the cut-off time for calling off the match was 8.08 pm local time, the umpires decided to call it off nearly three overs ahead of the deadline, considering the persistent rain and the condition of the ground. IANS

