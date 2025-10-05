Sports

Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia vs Sri Lanka game abandoned due to rain

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th match abandoned due to rain in Colombo; both teams share one point.
Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia vs Sri Lanka game abandoned due to rain
Published on

Colombo: The fifth match of the Women’s World Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia was abandoned without even the toss taking place due to persistent rain in Colombo. As a result, both teams shared one point each.

Though the cut-off time for calling off the match was 8.08 pm local time, the umpires decided to call it off nearly three overs ahead of the deadline, considering the persistent rain and the condition of the ground. IANS

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja shines as India rout West Indies inside 3 days

Also Watch:

Australia
Women’s World Cup 2025

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com