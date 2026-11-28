New Delhi: Cricket Australia (CA) has appointed senior counsel Fiona McLeod AO SC to head an independent forum examining the events surrounding Australia’s controversial 2018 Test tour of South Africa, with the governing body announcing that the process will run for six weeks and culminate in a report and recommendations to be made public in full.

Eight years after one of Australian cricket’s most infamous incidents, Usman Khawaja claimed in his memoir “Sabr” that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering attempts and argued that Bancroft, Smith, and David Warner should not have been punished alone. The launch of the book and its revelations reignited the Sandpapergate controversy.

McLeod, who brings more than three decades of experience handling complex and sensitive inquiries, including Royal Commissions, will oversee the exercise to gather accounts from those involved in the tour and the subsequent investigation.

The forum will extend invitations to all players and support staff who were part of the 2018 touring party, along with CA executives and board members who held positions at the time. Other individuals seeking to contribute may also be included at McLeod’s discretion.

In outlining the framework, CA clarified that participation would remain voluntary, with no retrospective disciplinary action arising from information shared during the proceedings. IANS

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