Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced central contracts for eight women cricketers for the 2026/27 season, with skipper Fatima Sana and senior spinner Sadia Iqbal featured in Category A.

The 24-year-old Fatima has been rewarded for her consistent performances with both bat and ball. She recently became the first Pakistani woman cricketer to feature in The Hundred in England and the Women’s Big Bash in Australia.

Sadia, meanwhile, has retained her place among Pakistan’s leading performers. The left-arm spinner has previously topped the ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu and Sidra Amin have been placed in Category B in recognition of their consistent performances and contributions across formats.

The opening duo of Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas have been included in Category C alongside experienced campaigner Ayesha Zafar. Their inclusion reflects their strong recent domestic and international performances, as well as the team’s future requirements. Agencies

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