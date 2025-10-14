‘Can’t really put it into words’: John Campbell on scoring maiden Test ton

New Delhi: West Indies opening batter John Campbell expressed his elation over scoring his maiden Test century in the longest format, stating it’s hard to put into words.

He also reflected on his first-innings dismissal, calling it a “freak of a catch”, and expressed gratitude for getting a second chance to contribute significantly to the team.

Campbell on Monday brought an end to the Caribbean side’s long drought for a Test century by an opener, scoring his maiden hundred. This ton was the team’s first century against India in 19 years. Campbell played a brilliant innings of 115 runs from 199 balls, which was laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums.

He completed the milestone during the first session of Day 4 in the second and final Test of the series against the Shubman Gill-led side, being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“(On registering his maiden Test century) I can’t really put it into words right now. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be able to describe it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. As a batsman, once you get a start here, it becomes easier. I think I still went for my shots, it was just about being more selective. My shot selection was a lot clearer in this innings. I’ve always enjoyed playing the sweep. Thankfully, it worked well for me. (On reaching the hundred with a six) Before the ball, I saw him putting mid-on a little bit closer, so I thought, if it’s close enough for me, I’m going for it. (On his dismissal in the first innings) That was a freak of a catch. Honestly, I couldn’t have done anything different. I am just thankful I could come back in the second innings and make a big contribution for the team,” John Campbell said after the end of Day 4. Agencies

