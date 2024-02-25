Can’t wait to meet fans in Delhi during IPL 2024 and make more special memories: Rishabh Pant

Mumbai: Having recovered from a serious accident, India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is excited about meeting his fans during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches in Delhi and make more special memories.

Rishabh, who missed the 2023 season as he was undergoing rehabilitation following the accident, is looking forward to becoming part of Star Sports' ‘Star Nahi Far’ initiative, which started from Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad and now gains momentum with the visit of Mumbai Indians and Team India’s ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya in Mumbai on Saturday.

As the excitement for the IPL 2024 season builds, ‘Star Nahi Far’ promises to traverse the nation with activities featuring IPL’s brightest stars and Star Sports ‘Believe’ ambassadors, including Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, K.L Rahul, and Shikar Dhawan.

Star Sports wants to give opportunities to fans in the country through a contest to bring them close to their cricketing idol with 40 lakh enthusiasts already attending the event in Mumbai in their quest to meet Hardik Pandya.

Commenting on the ‘Star Nahi Far’ initiative, Rishabh Pant said, “The IPL is not only about cricket; it’s also about the fans who make every match memorable. With Star Sports’ ‘Star Nahi Far’ initiative, I will get to share the game’s excitement with fans directly. Can’t wait to meet the fans in Delhi during IPL 2024 and make more special memories together!”

Commenting on the initiative, Star Sports ‘Believe Ambassador’ K.L Rahul said, “The anticipation leading up to the IPL season is palpable, and being able to connect with our Lucknow supporters in person adds an extra layer of excitement. Teaming up with Star Sports for the 'Star Nahi Far' initiative, I am eager to hit the streets of Lucknow through the season of IPL, share our love for the game, and create unforgettable memories with fans.”

The recently concluded events in Tamil Nadu at Salem and Coimbatore along with Hyderabad underscores the broadcaster’s focus on nurturing a deep connection between fans and their sporting icons. The resounding success of the inaugural leg witnessed over 10,000 passionate fans gathering to meet cricketing luminaries such as MSK Prasad and Irfan Pathan in Hyderabad, and Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore, L Balaji, T Natarajan, and Shahrukh Khan in Tamil Nadu. IANS

