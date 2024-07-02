Captaincy will be decided by the selectors: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah

Team India’s new head coach to join the side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series

Bridgetown [Barbados]: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah opened up on Team India’s new skipper on Monday and said that it will be decided by the selectors.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday. Following the triumph, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20I cricket which left the ‘Men in Blue’ with no captain in the 20-over format. Speaking to the reporters in Barbados, Shah said that the BCCI will announce the new skipper after the officials discuss it with the selectors.

He added that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya proved himself with his performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. The BCCI secretary said that the selectors showed faith in Hardik even after a poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

“Captaincy will be decided by the selectors and we will announce it after discussing with them. You asked about Hardik, there were lot of questions over his form but the selectors showed faith in him and he proved himself,” Shah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Meanwhile Shah confirmed that Team India’s new head coach will join the side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. The Men in Blue are due to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series and three ODIs which will kick off on July 27. Head coach Rahul Dravid’s tenure came to an end after the end of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

Shah said that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has already interviewed and shortlisted two names. He added that after reaching Mumbai the BCCI members will announce it.

The BCCI secretary confirmed that former India cricketer VVS Laxman will be going to Zimbabwe as the Team’s interim coach.

“Coach appointments will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that.

The BCCI Secretary further stated that Team India’s next target will be to win the World Test Championship final in England and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025.

“I would want India to win all the titles. We have the biggest bench strength, only three players from this team are going to Zimbabwe. We can field three teams if the need arises. The way this team is progressing, our target is to win the World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy. There will be a similar squad playing there. The seniors will be there,” Shah added. (ANI)

