Carlo Ancelotti to Stay with Brazil Until 2030 After New Agreement

Rio de Janeiro: Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract as manager of Brazil’s national team until 2030, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said. The 66-year-old Italian took over as Brazil’s head coach in May 2025 and secured the team’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins next month in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In total, he has been in charge for ten matches, with five wins, two draws, and three losses.

“I arrived in Brazil a year ago. From the very first minute, I understood what football means to this country,” Ancelotti told the CBF’s official website. “For a year now, we’ve been working to bring the Brazilian national team back to the top of the world. But the CBF and I want more. More wins, more time, more work.”

“We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for another four years,” said Ancelotti. “We’re going all the way to the 2030 World Cup. I want to thank the CBF for their trust. Thank you, Brazil, for the warm welcome and all the affection.”

Ancelotti has overseen five wins, two draws and three losses since his appointment. IANS

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