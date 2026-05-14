Ancelotti weighs Neymar call as Brazil boss insists focus is on entire World Cup squad

Brasilia: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that deciding whether to include Neymar in his final squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is "not an easy decision", despite the forward's recent improvement since returning to Santos FC.

The 34-year-old forward has been named in Brazil's 55-man provisional squad, with Ancelotti set to trim the list to 26 players on May 18. Neymar's recurring injury problems and difficult spell at Al Hilal have cast doubt over his international future, although his performances back at Santos have shown encouraging signs.

"When you have to choose, you need to take many things into consideration," Ancelotti explained in an exclusive interview with Reuters, as per Goal.com.

"Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown. He has had some problems, and he is working hard to recover. He has improved a lot recently and is playing regularly. Obviously, for me it's not an easy decision. We have to carefully weigh the pros and cons, but that doesn't put pressure on me. We've been evaluating not only Neymar, but all the players, for a year now," Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti also stressed the importance of dressing-room harmony while weighing his final selection, noting Neymar's popularity within the squad.

"I know perfectly well that Neymar is very well-liked, not only by the public, but also by the players," said Brazil head coach.

"That's also a factor, because we have to take into account the atmosphere that will surround Neymar's call-up. It's not like I'm going to drop a bomb in the locker room. He is very well-liked, very loved. I think it's normal for the players to express their opinion. I am grateful to everyone who gave me advice. I thank you all. But, in the end, the right person to make this decision, the most suitable person to do so, is me," he added.

The veteran Italian manager insisted that outside noise from fans and media would not influence the final call, maintaining that the atmosphere inside the Brazil camp remains stable regardless of Neymar's inclusion.

"I don't believe the internal environment will affect the team at all," he said. (ANI)

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