Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Shanghai Masters Glory After Mentally Fresh Comeback

Shanghai: Carlos Alcaraz said he was feeling “mentally fresh” on Thursday ahead of the Shanghai Masters, after the Spanish star won his first title since returning from a months-long injury. The world number three said his body was still adjusting to playing demanding matches after coming back from a wrist injury that sidelined him from April until the US Open in August.

But he comes into Shanghai having won the Japan Open on Tuesday.

“I’m feeling very good. Physically I’m well, I’m feeling mentally fresh,” the 23-year-old told reporters in the Chinese city.

“I’m training very well, so we’ll see.”

Alcaraz has never gone beyond the quarterfinals in Shanghai, and missed last year’s tournament due to fitness issues.

The former world number one has previously criticised the packed tennis schedule, particularly the autumn “Asian swing” that follows the US Open.

“If we see a couple years back, you know, probably this swing or this part of the season, it’s never been my best one,” Alcaraz said.

But he added that he was “ready to take on the challenge” in Shanghai, where he will kick off his campaign against either Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo or qualifier Nicolas Mejia of Colombia in the second round. Agencies

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