10-Year-Old Manish Rongmai Wins Bronze at National Taekwondo Championship

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HAFLONG: Ten-year-old taekwondo prodigy Manish Rongmai has brought laurels to Dima Hasao by winning a bronze medal at the National Taekwondo Championship 2026, held in Indore from October 2 to 4.

Manish secured the bronze in the Sub-Junior category in Poomsae, putting up a notable performance at the national-level championship.

A resident of Sarkari Bagan in Haflong, Manish is the son of Rajen Rongmai and Anita Chetri. He is a Class V student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Haflong.

Other taekwondo players from Dima Hasao also made their mark at the national event. Bhumika Boro won two silver medals, while Dipika Boro secured a silver medal. Anushka Ghimire also represented the district in the Junior category.

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