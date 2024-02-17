Carlos Alcaraz Makes Winning Clay Return, Reaches Argentina Open Quarterfinal

Buenos Aires: Carlos Alcaraz survived an inspired effort from Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli to record a straight-sets win in his Argentina Open opener and sailed into the quarterfinals. Playing in his first match since his Australian Open quarterfinal exit, the Spaniard registered a 6-2, 7-5 victory after missing out on two match points in the second on Thursday night.

He will next meet qualifier Andrea Vavassori after the Italian’s 6-4, 7-5 upset of seventh seed Laslo Djere. IANS

