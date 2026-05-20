Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Wimbledon and Queen’s owing to lingering wrist injury

New Delhi: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of both Wimbledon and the Queen's Club Championships while he continues to recover from a persistent right wrist injury, marking a significant setback for the grass-court season and the year’s third Grand Slam.

The Spaniard confirmed the decision in a message posted on X, saying he was still not physically ready to return to competition despite progress in rehabilitation.

“My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately, I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon. They are two really special tournaments for me, and I'll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible"! Alcaraz wrote.

The withdrawal continues a frustrating spell on the sidelines for the 23-year-old, who has not played competitively since his injury concerns intensified during the clay-court season earlier this year. Alcaraz had already pulled out of the Italian Open in Rome as well as the French Open, where he had been due to defend the title he won in dramatic fashion last season.

The Spaniard lifted the French Open trophy in 2025 after defeating world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in an epic five-set final that lasted five hours and 29 minutes, widely regarded as one of the greatest Grand Slam finals in recent years.

However, concerns over his fitness had been building for weeks before this year’s French Open. Alcaraz withdrew from the Barcelona Open after receiving treatment on his right wrist and forearm during his opening-round match, before also skipping the Madrid Open.

At the 2026 Laureus Awards earlier this year, where he was named Sportsman of the Year, Alcaraz appeared wearing a brace on his right wrist, further fuelling doubts over his immediate playing future. He later confirmed that medical evaluations had forced him to step away from competition in order to avoid aggravating the injury.

“After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland-Garros as we wait to evaluate the progress so we can decide when to return to the court. This is a difficult time for me, but I am sure we will come out of it stronger,” Alcaraz had said in a statement in April. IANS

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