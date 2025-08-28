Carlos Alcaraz reveals secret behind new hair cut

NEW YORK: Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has revealed the new cropped hairstyle he is sporting at the US Open was the result of his brother mishandling the clippers when he wanted a quick trim before the tournament.

"I felt like my hair was really long already, and before the tournament I just really wanted to get a haircut," the 22-year-old told reporters.

"My brother misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then, the only way to fix it was just to shave it off. To be honest, it's not that bad, I guess."

Alcaraz flew his barber Victor Martinez from Spain to Paris earlier this year to give him a more fashionable fade cut midway through the French Open but said New York was too far for a similar intervention.

The new style had divided opinion, the French Open champion added. "Some people like it, some people don't like it," he said.

"To be honest, I'm just laughing about the reaction of the people. It is what it is. I can't do anything else right now, so I'm just laughing about everything they are saying about my haircut."(Agencies)

