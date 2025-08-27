Borussia Dortmund extend head coach Niko Kovac's contract till June 2027

Dortmund: Eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund have extended head coach Niko Kovac's contract until June 30, 2027, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday. The 53-year-old and his coaching staff took over in January this year when BVB were 11th in the Bundesliga on an 18-month deal.

Kovac, who won the DFB-Pokal, Bundesliga, and Club World Cup as a player and has domestic and international experience as a head coach, produced a hugely impressive conclusion to the campaign to secure another season of UEFA Champions League football for Dortmund.

"We have made a lot of progress together in the last six months to get Borussia Dortmund back on track on the pitch. We sense that there’s a high level of trust in us as coaches, and we feel that we can achieve something special here together with the club and the fans," Kovac said in a statement. "The conversations we have had over the last few weeks have reinforced my conviction that, building on our achievements so far, we can deliver long-term success at this club," he added.

"Our aim is to play our part in getting Borussia back to where it used to be through hard work, making clear-sighted decisions and enjoying what we do – there’s a lot we still want to achieve," he added.

Kovac made his initial mark as a coach after taking over Eintracht Frankfurt, who were 16th in the table at the time, and winning the DFB-Pokal with them in 2018. He won the double with Bayern Munich in 2019 and led French top-tier club AS Monaco to the final of the Coupe de France in 2021.

Sebastian Kehl, Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director, said, “We’re delighted that Niko and his coaching staff have extended their contracts. Having that certainty is crucial for everyone, so that we can focus all our efforts on this season and the challenges coming up.

"Our aim is to be as successful as possible, and we go into every game expecting conviction, intensity, and passion. These are the values that Niko and his staff demand every day, and we believe that together we can build on the strong end to the previous season,” he added. (IANS)

