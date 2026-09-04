Carlos Alcaraz to Take Longer Breaks, Skip Tournaments Amid Hectic Calendar

New York: Carlos Alcaraz has revealed plans to take more breaks from the tennis circuit, saying the increasingly packed calendar makes it ‘impossible’ for players to compete in every mandatory tournament without risking fatigue and injuries. Alcaraz, who returned to competitive action after a four-month layoff due to a wrist injury, admitted that although he did not want the lengthy break to come about because of an injury, he expects to deliberately step away from the tour for shorter periods in the future.

“I took more than I wanted, to be honest, but seeing how tight is the calendar, obviously I don’t want to have this break because an injury. But in the future, I’m going to take some breaks, some long breaks. Maybe not four months, but one month, two months, missing some tournaments, because it’s impossible to play them all,” the defending champion said after the match.

The Spaniard believes players need to be more selective about their schedules as the number of important tournaments continues to rise.

“I think they adding more important tournaments. In a way they making us to play,” Alcaraz said. “You can decide your calendar, but there are some Masters 1000s, some Grand Slams, and we’ve been out playing 40 weeks if we got to play every mandatory tournament that the ATP required us to play,” he said.

Alcaraz said the workload was becoming increasingly difficult to manage and warned that the situation could lead to more injuries and tired players unless changes are made. IANS

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