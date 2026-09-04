Assam Names Mayank Chakraborty, Ababil Ali as Top Sportspersons in 2026 State Awards

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government’s Sports and Youth Welfare Department announced the recipients of the State Sports Awards 2026 at the State Sports Day celebration held at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor stadium in the city on Thursday. Assam’s first Grandmaster Mayank Chakraborty has been selected for the Best Sportsperson of the Year 2026 award while Para-athlete Ababil Ali has been selected as the Best Para-Sportsperson of the same year. Weightlifter Aichengfa Gogoi will receive the the Promising Sportsperson award. On the other hand Boxing coach Amar Kumar Deka and badminton coach Amlan Bhattacharya have been selected for the Best Coach of the Year 2026 award. The Best Physical Education Instructor 2026 award will go to Hemanta Singh of Jorhat and Niren Phukan of Dibrugarh.

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