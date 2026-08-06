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Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open to recover from wrist injury

Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of the Cincinnati Open due to a wrist injury, opting to focus on recovery instead of defending his title.
Carlos Alcaraz
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Ohio: Carlos Alcaraz will not defend his Cincinnati Open as the Spaniard has withdrawn from the tournament to recover from a wrist injury. “Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open,” tournament organisers said on Wednesday. “Wishing all the best to our 2025 champion in his recovery process. Can’t wait to welcome you next year!”

Alcaraz last competed in the Barcelona Open in April, shortly after reaching the Monte-Carlo Masters final earlier that month. The 23-year-old owns a 22-3 record this season according to the ATP Win/Loss Index, and he is the No. 2 player in the ATP Rankings. Agencies

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Cincinnati Open
Carlos Alcaraz
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