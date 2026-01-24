Carlos Zambrano among three Peru footballers accused of sexual assault

NEW DELHI: Peruvian football club Alianza Lima on Thursday suspended three national team players, including former national team captain Carlos Zambrano, over a sex assault claim from an Argentine woman. The club said Zambrano, 36, and Miguel Trauco, 33, and Sergio Pena, 30, were dropped from the squad that will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in a friendly in Lima on Saturday. They have been suspended indefinitely and will face a disciplinary process, a team statement said.

Buenos Aires police told AFP a 22-year-old woman had reported the three men for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo, on January 18. Agencies

