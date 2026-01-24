T20 series: Shamar Springer’s hat-trick seals 15-run win for West Indies

NEW DELHI: Shamar Springer’s hat trick in the 19th over helped the West Indies secure a 15-run win to deny Afghanistan a T20 series sweep on Thursday.

Afghanistan, which had taken the first two matches to clinch the series, restricted the West Indies to 151 for seven in 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field. Led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century, Afghanistan was in control before Springer’s pace and length changes dismissed Gurbaz (71 off 58), Rashid Khan and Shahidullah in the penultimate over, leaving Ramon Simmonds to defend a 19-run lead in the 20th. Afghanistan finished 136-8.

Springer, a 28-year-old allrounder who hopes to make the squad for the T20 World Cup, took four for 20 in four overs. He became the third West Indies player to take a hat-trick in a T20 international.

The other two are Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd. Brandon King was the top-scorer for West Indies, with the captain falling just short of a half-century at 47.

The series is preparation by both teams for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7. Agencies

