Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz cruise through to Japan Open last eight

TOKYO: Casper Ruud cruised into the quarter-finals of the Japan Open with a straight-sets win over Matteo Berrettini. The fourth seed won 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in an hour and 39 minutes to set up a last-eight clash against Aleksandar Vukic in Tokyo. Both players were strong on serve in the opening set, with Berrettini conceding the only break point in the set before the tie-break. Although Ruud failed to capitalise on that opportunity to break, he went on to clinch the tie-break with his third set point. There was no looking back for Ruud after that as he raced to a 5-1 lead in the second, breaking Berrettini twice, before booking his spot in the next round from his first match point.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz beat Nuno Borges 7-5 7-6 (7-4) on his way to the quarter-finals of the competition. Agencies

