T20 Asia Cup 2025: India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over, maintain unbeaten run

Dubai: India maintained unbeaten run in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 as they beat Sri Lanka in Super Over in the last Super4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Friday night.

India will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

Batting first in Super Over, Sri Lanka could managed only 2 runs off Arshdeep Singh’s over which was successfully chased by Indian openers.

Earlier, in the scheduled match, chasing 203 to win, Sri Lanka chased well but could not ensured the consolation win at the end as they could managed 202 runs in allotted overs losing 5 wickets.

Sri Lanka lost Kusal Mendis in the first over bowled by Hardik Pandya. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera (58 off 32 balls) fought back strongly by adding 127 runs from 70 balls before Kusal was claimed by Varun Chakravarthy.

Opener Nissanka then took the game away from India and completed his maiden T20I hundred in just 52 balls. But they lost captain Charith Asalanka (5) and Kamindu Mendis (3) in quick time.

They required 23 runs from last two overs. Arshdeep Singh gave away 11 runs in the 19th over. Then Harshit Rana claimed Nissanka in the first ball of the final over. He made 107 off 58 balls with 7 fours and 6 sixes. As they needed 3 runs from the final ball, but Dasun Shanaka scored two runs and the matched ended in a tie.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma notched up his third consecutive half-century in the tournament as India posted a massive total of 202/5 in 20 overs.

Middle-order batters Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma shone bright with the bat during this outing to help India get to a whopping total after Abhishek’s dismissal in the first half of the innings.

Varma and Samson shared a crucial partnership under pressure, taking on the opposition bowlers brilliantly. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered three sixes and a four in his knock of 39 (23 balls) and helped power the second half of India’s innings. All-rounder Hardik Pandya failed to put on a show with the bat and was dismissed cheaply for a three-ball two. However, Varma anchored the innings beautifully and held his guard till the end to finish at 49*(34). Axar Patel too played a beautiful knock in the death overs and added 21 runs off the 15 balls he faced while partnering with Varma.

In all, six bowlers took charge with the ball for the 20 overs, with five finishing with one wicket apiece as the Lankan Lions failed to prevent the Indian batters from going past the 200-run mark. Agencies

