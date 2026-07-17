Casper Ruud rallies from set down in Gstaad thriller to reach Swiss Open quarterfinals

Gstaad: Casper Ruud survived a major scare in his opening match at the Swiss Open Gstaad on Thursday, as he rallied past Portugal’s Jaime Faria 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the clay court event. Faria, who overcame Stan Wawrinka in the first round, was at his free-flowing best for large parts of his clash against Ruud to move close to his first win against a Top-20 player.

However, from a set down, the Norwegian crucially increased his weight and depth of shot. The second seed broke Faria’s serve on his sixth break point of an intriguing ninth game of the second set before he put his foot down to race clear in the third and record his first win since Roland Garros.

Ruud is aiming to join Sergi Bruguera and Alex Corretja as just the third player to lift the trophy in Gstaad on three occasions. The 2021 and 2022 champion, who owns a 10-1 tournament record, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, will next meet Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Cerundolo, who upset the No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, Jannik Sinner, on clay at Roland Garros in May, overcame Miomir Kecmanovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to advance to his third tour-level quarter-final of the season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas battled past Swiss wild card Jerome Kym 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5) in a match that was suspended due to bad light at 5-5 in the third set on Wednesday night. Upon resumption, the Greek Tsitsipas quickly saved two break points and then prevailed in the tie-break, letting out a huge roar after reaching his second quarter-final of the season. IANS

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