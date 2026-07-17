India U17 women drawn with Malaysia, Syria and Iraq in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers Group E

New Delhi: The India U17 women’s team have been drawn with Malaysia, Syria and Iraq in Group E of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, following the draw conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The Indian women’s U-17 team achieved their best-ever performance at the 2026 AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup in Suzhou, China. They made history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time before exiting with a 0-3 loss to the host nation, China PR. The Blue Tigresses will aim to qualify for back-to-back AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cups for the first time. Malaysia will host Group E of the Qualifiers from October 5 to 11, 2026. India will begin their campaign against Iraq, followed by a match against Syria, and then Malaysia. IANS

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