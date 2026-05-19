Casper Ruud Re-Enters ATP Top 20 After Italian Open Final Run in Rome

New Delhi: The conclusion of the Italian Open brought significant movement in the latest ATP Rankings, with several players enjoying major jumps following strong campaigns in Rome. While Jannik Sinner stole the spotlight by defeating Casper Ruud in the final to complete the Career Golden Masters, the tournament also reshaped the rankings picture heading into the French Open.

Ruud emerged as one of the biggest gainers inside the Top 20 after climbing eight spots to World No. 17. The Norwegian had briefly fallen outside the elite bracket earlier this month after a quarterfinal exit in Madrid, but his run to the Rome final restored his position among the top-ranked players on tour. IANS

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