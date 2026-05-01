Alexander Blockx defeats Casper Ruud to reach Madrid Open Semis

MADRID: Belgian teenager Alexander Blockx advanced to the semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open after defeating world number 15 Casper Ruud in straight sets on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The world number 69 secured the 6-4, 6-4 victory to move within two wins of the title.

Blockx maintained control throughout the quarterfinal match, capitalizing on unforced errors from the Norwegian specialist. The 21-year-old Belgian established an early lead in the first set with a break of serve and managed to respond effectively after Ruud briefly leveled the score at 4-4.

A critical equipment failure for Ruud occurred during a net volley in the ninth game of the opening set when a string snapped in his racket. This mishap allowed Blockx to secure a decisive break for a 5-4 lead before serving out the set as reported by sporza.be.

The second set remained competitive as Ruud, a two-time Roland Garros finalist, struggled to convert his rare break point opportunities. Blockx maintained his consistency and utilized a precise backhand down the line to earn another break of serve late in the match.

The Belgian secured the victory on his fourth match point to set up a semifinal encounter against either world number 2 Alexander Zverev or Flavio Cobolli. Blockx has now defeated multiple seeded players during his run in Madrid, including clay-court specialist Francisco Cerundolo.

Earlier in the match, play was briefly interrupted due to a technical issue with the net. Once play resumed, Blockx continued to pressure Ruud's service games, ultimately finishing the match in two sets with identical 6-4 scores. Agencies

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Stars as GT Cruise Past RCB with 4-Wicket Win