CCD and Triranga CCC Triumph in Assam Premier Club Championship Matches

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) and Triranga CCC registered victories in their respective matches in the Assam Premier Club Championship (final round) played at two different venues on Wednesday.

At Barpeta, Cricket Club of Dibrugarh secured a four-wicket victory over Blood Mouth Club in a low-scoring encounter. Batting first, Blood Mouth Club were bowled out for just 86 runs in 27 overs. Soumya Kanti Paul fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 41 off 40 balls. For CCD, Mohit Thakur delivered an impressive spell, picking up 4 wickets for 24 runs, while Nishant Singhania chipped in with 2 for 23.

In reply, CCD chased down the target, scoring 87 for 6 in 28.2 overs. Jay Borah remained unbeaten on 20 off 62 balls, while Sunil Lachit supported him with an unbeaten 15 off 31 deliveries. For Blood Mouth Club, Rajjit Paul Choudhury was the standout bowler with figures of 4 for 13, while Soumya Kanti Paul claimed 2 for 31.

In the other match at Rangia, Triranga CCC defeated DCA by three wickets. DCA, batting first, were all out for 151 in 42.2 overs. Arabindra top-scored with 29 off 53 balls, while Anurag Phukan added 28 off 53 deliveries. Bikiran Das was the pick of the bowlers for Triranga CCC with an excellent spell of 4 for 15. Hridip Deka took 2 for 17, while Himanshu Saraswat (2/23) and Denish Das (2/29) also picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Triranga CCC reached 155 for 7 in 37 overs to seal the win. Bikran Das remained unbeaten on 36 off 32 balls to guide his team home. Nihar Deka scored 25 off 45 balls, while Himanshu Saraswat (23 off 57) and Jitu Ali (21 off 25) also made useful contributions. For DCA, Priyanshu claimed 2 for 30, while Mikhail Doley finished with 2 for 29.

Also Read: Assam Premier Club Championship: City and Bud make winning start