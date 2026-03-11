Local Sports

Assam Premier Club Championship: City and Bud make winning start

City Cricket Club and Bud Cricket Club won their opening matches in the Assam Premier Club Championship final round, beating Amar Bharat Sangha and India Club Silchar respectively.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club and Bud Cricket Club registered victories in their opening matches of the final round of the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship 2025-26, played at two different venues on Tuesday. City Cricket Club defeated Amar Bharat Sangha by three wickets, while Bud Cricket Club secured a convincing 99-run win over India Club, Silchar.

Brief scores: Barpeta-Amar Bharat Sangha:191/8 (50 overs), Kumar Prabhuji 71, Mohd Mudassir Khan 56;Pankaj Rai 3/4, Hiyan Kashyap 2/16, Rabi Chetry 2/27. City Cricket Club: 192/7 (47 overs), Rishav Das 43, Rohan Hazarika 31,  Hiyan Kashyap 26,  Mohd Mudassir Khan 3/33, Mahir Uddin Ahmed 1/14).

Rangia- Bud Cricket Club: 254/8 (50 overs), Nibir Deka 70, Gaurav Thakuria 64, Sanjay Kumar Singh 51; Jogeswar Bhumij 3/15, Amit Kumar Yadav 2/36, India Club: 155 (40.4 overs), Subham Mandal 46, Julien Konwar 36; Rohit Singh 2/18, Bhuban Chetry 2/28.

