Assam Premier Club Championship: City and Bud make winning start

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club and Bud Cricket Club registered victories in their opening matches of the final round of the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship 2025-26, played at two different venues on Tuesday. City Cricket Club defeated Amar Bharat Sangha by three wickets, while Bud Cricket Club secured a convincing 99-run win over India Club, Silchar.

Brief scores: Barpeta-Amar Bharat Sangha:191/8 (50 overs), Kumar Prabhuji 71, Mohd Mudassir Khan 56;Pankaj Rai 3/4, Hiyan Kashyap 2/16, Rabi Chetry 2/27. City Cricket Club: 192/7 (47 overs), Rishav Das 43, Rohan Hazarika 31, Hiyan Kashyap 26, Mohd Mudassir Khan 3/33, Mahir Uddin Ahmed 1/14).

Rangia- Bud Cricket Club: 254/8 (50 overs), Nibir Deka 70, Gaurav Thakuria 64, Sanjay Kumar Singh 51; Jogeswar Bhumij 3/15, Amit Kumar Yadav 2/36, India Club: 155 (40.4 overs), Subham Mandal 46, Julien Konwar 36; Rohit Singh 2/18, Bhuban Chetry 2/28.

