CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Former India No. 1 Kamal Chawla to meet Pankaj Advani in final

Mumbai: Former India No. 1 Kamal Chawla produced a remarkable fight back in the second session, winning five frames in a row to outclass Englishman Stephen Lee 7-3 in the best-of-13-frame semifinal of the Rs 12.5 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic 2024 here on Saturday.

Chawla in the process avenged his loss to Lee at the same stage in the last edition of this event organised by the Cricket Club of India and played at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones Billiards Hall here.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Pankaj Advani took his place in the title round by recording an authoritative 7-2 win against Laxman Rawat in the second semifinal. The legendary Indian cueist Advani the proud owner of 27 world titles showed amazing touch and excellent potting skills in romping to a fluent 27-58, 41-62, 75-51, 85-5, 89-39, 80-0, 69-59, 72-50, and 125-0 win. IANS

