Indian Super League 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beat Punjab FC 3-2 to book play-offs berth

New Delhi: Iker Guarrotxena struck a double late in the match as Mumbai City FC joined league leaders Odisha FC at the top spot with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the high-flying Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Despite both teams having 35 points each, Odisha FC (+15) hold the edge against the Islanders (+14) in the standings due to a slightly better goal difference currently as Mumbai City FC continued their pursuit of their defence of the league shield. Guarrotxena scored in the 53rd and 64th minutes after Punjab FC had taken the lead via Wilmar Jordan Gil in the 39th minute after Madih Talal (37th minute) had neutralized Lallianzuala Chhangte's goal in the 16th minute.

The reverse fixture between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC was a gripping 2-1 affair where the latter had blown away a one-goal lead to lose all three points back in the City of Dreams.

Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC will play their next fixtures against NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC on March 7 and March 8 respectively. IANS

