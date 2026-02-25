Centre orders IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to run karate in India

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to oversee and manage the affairs of karate in India.

The Ministry asked the IOA to constitute the ad-hoc committee in consultation with the relevant International Federation. The Ministry noted that multiple bodies are claiming to manage the sport in the country, and the prevailing situation relating to the sport of karate reflects serious governance deficiencies. The committee will manage the sport of karate in India, including select teams and send entries for international competitions, until a suitable federation is recognised as the official National Sports Federation for this discipline.

In an order dated February 23, 2026, issued by the Ministry, the government noted that no federation is currently recognised as a National Sports Federation (NSF) for karate in India.

“In the exercise of the powers under the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 (Sports Code), the Ministry, hereby, requests the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute a transitory committee or Ad-Hoc Committee in consultation with the concerned International Federation, to oversee and manage the affairs of sport of Karate, including the selection of athletes and making of entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events till a suitable Federation is recognized by this Ministry as an NSF for the promotion and development of sports discipline of Karate,” said the Ministry statement. IANS

