Centre puts Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 in public domain for suggestions

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday put in public domain the Draft National Sports Governance Bill, 2024 for inviting comments and suggestions of the general public and the stakeholders.

About the Bill:

-Provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices in sports through good governance practices;

-Establish institutional capacity and prudential standards for the governance of sports federations that are based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards;

-Establish measures for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner

Following are the salient features of the Bill:

-Establishment of Sports Regulatory Board of India, which will act as central regulatory authority responsible for granting recognition to National Sports Federations (NSFs) and ensuring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards. It will have flexibility and autonomy in regulating governance of sports in the country. No fix formula is provided in how NSF will be recognised.

-Structure of the IOA/PCI/NSF: The bill prescribes a governance structure in alignment with the international policies and keeping in view the national interest. It restricts the sizes of the EC (Exective Councils) to 15 members and make the leadership positions open to the citizens with usual terms and conditions. NSFs have been encouraged to put a salaried professional full time management in place headed by a CEO. NSFs to ensure that all constituent units follow good governance practices as prescribed. The recognised bodies will be governed on the lines of Olympic Charter, Paralympic Charter and Regulations established by concerned International Federations.

-Mandatory Ethical and Governance Standards: The bill introduces mandatory provisions for ethical governance in sports federations, with the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions at the NOC, NPC, and NSF levels. These measures ensure adherence to integrity, transparency, and fairness in administration and decision-making processes. The bill ensures the governance of sports federations, aligning with the Olympic and Paralympic charters and international best practices, creating a globally acceptable governance framework critical for hosting international events like the Olympics.

-Athletes Commissions: This bill mandates the formation of Athletes Commissions in National Olympic Committee (NOC) ,National Paralympic Committee (NPC), and all NSFs, ensuring that athletes are represented and have a platform to raise concerns, participate in decision-making, and contribute to policy formulation. This athlete-centred approach enhances India’s standing in international forums and makes the country more athlete-friendly for global events. Provision of additional funding to the Athlete Commissions by the Government.

-Athlete Representation in Executive Committees: The bill ensures that 10 per cent of the voting members in the General Body of the NOC, NPC, and NSFs are sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) who are elected by the Athletes Commission. At least two of these SOM representatives (one male and one female) must serve on the Executive Committee.

-Safe Sports Policy: A “Safe Sport Policy” is introduced, focusing on the protection of athletes, especially minors and women, from harassment and abuse and strict adherence to the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act (POSH) Act, 2013. This is a critical step toward creating a safe environment for sportspersons.

-National Sports Promotion Organisations (NSPOs): Bill establishes guidelines for the recognition and regulation of NSPOs that promote sports governance, athlete support, and development. This strengthens institutional capacities and offers an expanded role for NGOs and private organizations.

-Appellate Sports Tribunal: A dedicated Appellate Sports Tribunal will handle all sports-related disputes in India, reducing reliance on civil courts and ensuring faster resolution of grievances. It will reduce multiplicity of court cases and will have a single window system and will provide faster, cheaper and easier resolution of disputes.

-Ad-hoc Normalisation Committees: In case of non-compliance or suspension of sports federations, the Bill allows the Sports Regulatory Board to form ad-hoc normalization committees to administer these bodies temporarily in consultation with international federations, ensuring continuity in sports governance.

-Strict Compliance with Global Anti-Doping and Ethical Standards: The Bill underscores the importance of ethical behaviour in sports, with anti-doping measures, stringent compliance with international rules, and strict penalties for violations, positioning India as a clean and fair host for the Olympics. All the bodies have to formulate their Code of Ethics in accordance with the IOC Code of Ethics and Law of Land.

-Public Accountability and Transparency: By subjecting the NOC, NPC, and NSFs to the Right to Information (RTI) Act (with specific exclusions for performance and medical data), the Bill enhances transparency, ensuring sports governance is accountable to the public. (ANI)

