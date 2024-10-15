Assam Olympic Association (AOA) to introduce national-level award in Lovlina Borgohain’s honour

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) has decided to introduce a national level award named after Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain. This decision was made during the first meeting of the newly elected Executive Council, held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in the city on Monday.

Presided over by AOA President Sarbananda Sonowal, the meeting selected two cabinet Ministers Jayanta Mallabarua and Pijush Hazarika as senior vice presidents. The Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and archer Jayanta Talukdar were also included as members of Athlete Commission.

Talking to the media persons just after the meeting Sonowal said that AOA emphasized to give focus on nurturing talent. “We have taken several decisions that included the formation of a Talent Hunt Working Group. Experts from the field of sports will guide us in developing training programs for our athletes. With India aiming to host the 2036 Olympics, the AOA is keen to enhance athlete representation from Assam. Guidance of the experts will help us to reach that goal smoothly,” said Sonowal.

Newly elected Vice President Subodh Malla Barua will be the convener of this Talent Hunt Working Group.

Meanwhile Assam Olympic Association will introduce a national level award to honour Lovlina Borgohain. The award will be presented in a gala ceremony in different categories and the key one will be on the name of Lovlina.

Additionally, the AOA plans to organize a sports conclave alongside its annual events, such as International Olympic Day celebrations and the Assam Youth Olympic Games. The second edition of the Assam Youth Olympic Games will be held in Dibrugarh and Jorhat will host the next State Games.

The meeting also appointed 32 members to various organizational posts, including Associate Vice Presidents, Associate Joint Secretaries and Associate Assistant Secretaries.

The preparation of the state team for the forthcoming National Games was also discussed in the meeting. The next edition of the National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28, 2025.

