CFG group exits Mumbai City FC shareholding amid ISL unceratinity

New Delhi: City Football Group (CFG) has divested its shareholding in Mumbai City FC, returning the Indian Super League (ISL) side to full control of its founding owners.

“Mumbai City FC (the Club) can confirm that City Football Group Limited (CFG) has divested its shareholding in the Club. The founding owners will assume full control of the organisation moving forward,” the club said in a statement posted on X.

CFG’s exit comes at a precarious moment for Indian football, with the future of the ISL itself clouded by uncertainty. The group said its decision followed “a comprehensive commercial review and in light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League (ISL).” It added that the move reflected CFG’s “disciplined and strategic approach — ensuring its focus remains on areas where it can have the greatest long-term impact.”

The purchase of a 65% share of Mumbai City FC in November 2019 by the Manchester City-owning conglomerate was a watershed moment in ambition, professionalism, and globalising the club. The club experienced the greatest success during its six-year relationship with CFG. IANS

