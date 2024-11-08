‘Challenging time for us’: Marcus Trescothick on England’s ODI series loss to West Indies

Bridgetown: Interim England head coach Marcus Trescothick has admitted that it has been a challenging time for the side after losing the ODI series to the West Indies. A packed cricketing schedule meant England included a lot of newbies in their ODI tour of the Caribbean, but lost 2-1 to register their third straight series defeat in the format.

“It has been a really challenging time for us. Guys have just finished the Test series in Pakistan. There is another Test series starting in 20 days’ time. We know where we are. We have seen some things we have wanted to see,” said Trescothick to TNT Sports at the end of the series.

In the series decider at Kensington Oval in Barbados, Keacy Carty scored an unbeaten 128 off just 114 deliveries after Brandon King made 102 as the West Indies successfully chased down 263/8 with seven overs remaining to clinch an emphatic series win.

Trescothick also felt young all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who scored a half-century in the second match of the series won by England, has been a bright find for the visitors’. “We have a better understanding of what our team will look like in comparison to series results.”

“A few guys are really stepping up. Liam Livingstone, for example. Bethell has really shone in the short space of time he has had. The support we get is amazing. We have to try and stick with it and understand what we are going through.”

With Brendon McCullum set to take charge of the white-ball teams when England tour India for five T20Is and three ODIs in January, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook thinks his inclusion is the boost needed for the side to rediscover their mojo. IANS

