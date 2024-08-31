Marcus Trescothick backs Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball captain ahead of Australia series

London: Marcus Trescothick, England’s interim white-ball head coach, has backed Jos Buttler to come good as the white-ball captain ahead of the side’s matches against Australia starting next month.

Though Matthew Mott lost his head coach job as England failed to retain their T20 and ODI World Cup titles, Buttler was saved from the axe in the leadership role. He will now team up with Trescothick to lead a new-look England in the white-ball series against Australia from September 4-29.

“I think he is. The attributes he shows behind the scenes are really important to lead this team. Me coming in is just to try to enhance that as much as possible, to make him feel like this is the way the group is going to go, the way the team is going to evolve in a different way to get the most out of him as captain.”

“For whatever reason, the tough couple of World Cups they have had, they’ve potentially come out of those not feeling great about our one-day cricket. But it’s still in a really good place and Jos is going to lead that forward for a period of time at the moment, and I don’t see that changing.”

“There are so many things he does so well that we’ve just got to bring out, enhance, and make it better as we go along,” said Trescothick to broadcasters Sky Sports Cricket ahead of day two of England-Sri Lanka Test at Lord’s.

Trescothick is currently England’s Test team lead batting coach and asked about taking up white-ball role on a full-time basis, he admitted to being unsure about it. “I’m not sure at the moment. I’ve been so heavily invested into the Test team and the role I have coaching the batting, I didn’t really give it much thought until I got the opportunity.”

“At the moment, I’m still very focused on the batting stuff with the Test team and I think I’m going to let this play out over this period of time, see how I enjoy doing the head coach’s role and then go from there really. I’m quite open to the idea of seeing what is going to happen.”

Eoin Morgan, England’s 2019 ODI World Cup winning captain, thinks Trescothick will bring ‘new energy’ to the current white-ball team. “He’ll certainly bring a breath of fresh air. For Jos Buttler and the white-ball set-up, I think it’s good that for this interim period they’ve gone for someone who will bring new life and new energy, and a level of calm as well.”

“Yes, they haven’t been happy with the results they’ve had in the previous two World Cups, but there needs to be a level of perspective and Marcus Trescothick brings that,” he concluded. IANS

