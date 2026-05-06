Chamari Athapaththu Climbs to No.3 All-Rounder in ICC Women’s T20I Rankings

Dubai: Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu has been richly rewarded for her outstanding recent performances, making notable gains in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings.

Athapaththu was named Player of the Series in Sri Lanka’s dominant 3-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh, delivering an all-round performance that underlined her importance to the side. The experienced campaigner scored 115 runs across three innings and also picked up four wickets, showcasing her versatility ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which is set to begin on June 12.

Her efforts have resulted in a rise of three places to 41st in the T20I bowlers’ rankings. Additionally, she has climbed two spots in the all-rounders’ list to secure the third position overall. In doing so, Athapaththu has moved ahead of India’s Deepti Sharma and Australia’s Ash Gardner. Only New Zealand captain Melie Kerr and West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews remain ahead of her in the all-rounders’ standings. IANS

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