Championship Series Tennis Opens with Top Talent in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AATA–AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament commenced today at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city. The tournament is being organized in the Under-14 and Under-16 categories for both boys and girls. On the opening day, all seeded players advanced comfortably to the next round, registering easy victories over their respective opponents.

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