Madrid: A brace from Kylian Mbappe and strikes from Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr were amongst the highlights as Real Madrid outclassed PSV 5-1 in their UEFA Champions League clash at Madrid on Tuesday, while debutants Como stand on the cusp of UCL history with a 1-0 win at home against AEK Athens, as per ESPN.

Real Madrid are at the table-top position in the UCL, having secured 15 points in five games, having won all five games. The Jose Mourinho-managed side is on fire, having made it 10 successive wins across all competitions this season.

However, this win did not come without a scare as a penalty conversion from veteran Croatia striker Ivan Perisic put PSV ahead, after a poor challenge from Aurelien Tchouameni won them a spot kick.

Real Madrid were trailing 1-0 at half-time, but home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu were up for a second-half goal treat from some of their biggest favourites. Jude Bellingham was brought to the field after the second half. In the 50th minute, Federico Valverde levelled the scores, with a cross from Vinicius Jr coming to Arda Guler, who unleashed a great backheel to send the ball to Valverde, who put the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Bellingham sent the home crowd in frenzy with a superb volley that put Real Madrid in front in the 60th minute.

It was only a matter of time that Mbappe joined the goal feast, scoring for the seventh UCL game in a row. Mbappe took a touch before unleashing a rising shot past the goalie from 10 yards after Guler found the French superstar unmarked inside the box. 20 minutes later, a Brahim Diaz assist got Mbappe his brace and 19th goal across 18 matches this season.

In the 87th minute, Vinicius, who had shown a dip in form in recent months, got his first Champions League goal since March and first goal for the club in three months, with Bellingham on the assist.

Como also continued their impressive run in their debut UCL, rising to third spot in the points table with a 1-0 win over AEK Athens at their home venue. The Italian side has so far secured four wins in five matches, has 12 points, just three below the table-toppers Real Madrid.

Lucas Da Cunha missed an early chance to secure a lead for the home side, with his spot kick spilling wide. A double save from Robert Sánchez kept the score nil-nil heading into the break, as per UEFA Champions League's official website.

In the 57th minute, Como got the lead with a curling effort by Luis Milla from 20 metres into the top corner. Nico Paz's attempt hit the woodwork, but it was enough to make it their fourth win in the competition, after downing teams like RB Leipzig and Manchester United. They also had a record-making 9-1 win over RC Lens away from home, establishing Cesc Fabregas' managed side as a serious side on the brink of reaching the knockout stage on their debut. (ANI)

Also Read: PT Usha Skips IOA Presidential Race as Virendra Sachdeva, Gagan Narang File Nominations