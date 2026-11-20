LONDON: Chelsea finally found a goal in the 87th minute to move atop the Women’s Champions League standings on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The decisive goal by defender Veerle Buurman came from a near-post scramble at a corner and lifted the unbeaten English league leader to the top of the Champions League, if only for 24 hours.

Chelsea is one point clear of OL Lyonnes and defending champion Barcelona, which each play on Thursday to complete the fifth of six rounds.

Manchester City and Real Madrid sit fourth and fifth in the 18-team standings, two points behind Chelsea after each won in earlier games on Wednesday.

Man City was made to work for a 2-0 victory in Sweden over winless Häcken, and Mary Fowler had a penalty saved deep in stoppage time by goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

Madrid needed two late goals from substitute Signe Bruun in a 3-1 win over Inter Milan, which was down to 10 players before halftime.

Juventus also struck late and twice to beat winless OH Leuven 2-0.

OL Lyonnes is away at Arsenal, the 2025 European champion. Barcelona will be heavily favoured when hosting Servette, to add to a competition-best 20 goals so far, tied with Lyonnes.

The sixth and last round is on December 16, when all 18 teams play simultaneously. The top four in the final standings next month advance directly to the quarterfinals. Teams placed fifth to 12th enter a knockout playoff round. Agencies

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