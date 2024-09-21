Champions League: Barca lose to Monaco as Arsenal draw with Atalanta

n Raya wonder save earns Arsenal a point at Atalanta

n Late Gimenez header gives Atletico win over Leipzig

n Bayer Leverkusen earn convincing win over Feyenoord

n Brest mark European debut with 2-1 win over Sturm Graz

Monaco: Barcelona made a disappointing start to their Champions League campaign by losing 2-1 to AS Monaco on Thursday after suffering an early blow from defender Eric Garcia's dismissal.

Barcelona had a dreadful start at the Stade Louis II stadium when Garcia was shown a straight red card 11 minutes in for a foul on Monaco's Takumi Minamino, who was clear in front of goal after a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The hosts grabbed the lead five minutes later when Maghnes Akliouche struck a low shot into the net, before Barcelona's Lamine Yamal equalized in the 28th minute by finishing from the edge of the penalty area.

It was the first Champions League goal for Yamal who became the second youngest scorer (17-years-old, 68 days) in the competition behind teammate Ansu Fati in 2019 (17-years-old, 40 days).

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya secured his side a hard-earned point with a sensational penalty save in a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta.

Spaniard Raya dived low to his right to beat out Mateo Retegui's spot kick in the 51st minute then sprang across his goal to claw away the forward's follow up header.

It was a gritty display by Mikel Arteta's side who soaked up home pressure inside a raucous Stadio di Bergamo and occasionally looked dangerous at the other end.

The closest Arsenal came to scoring was a first-half free kick by Bukayo Saka that was saved well by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, who also kept out Thomas Partey's follow-up.

A late header by defender Jose Maria Gimenez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in their Champions League opener.

The German visitors took a shock lead in the fourth minute thanks to a header by striker Benjamin Sesko after a quick counter-attack.

However, Antoine Griezmann struck a fine volley into the top corner in the 28th minute to level the score.

Atletico dominated the match with 20 attempts on goal in total, but it wasn't until the 90th minute that they finally managed to find the winner, with Gimenez heading in a cross from Griezmann.

Atletico will travel to Lisbon to face Benfica while Leipzig meet Juventus in Turin in the second Champions League matchday in October.

Germany's 'Invincibles' Bayer Leverkusen opened their Champions League campaign with a resounding 4-0 away win over Feyenoord, after running riot in the first half.

Florian Wirtz scored two, while Alejandro Grimaldo also got on the scoresheet and there was an own goal as Leverkusen were 4-0 up at halftime with the home side jeered off the pitch by their own supporters.

It proved a sobering start to their Champions League campaign for Feyenoord, Dutch league runners-up last season but struggling to find form since the departure of coach Arne Slot for Liverpool.

Leverkusen thoroughly outplayed them in the first 45 minutes and then competently dealt with an attempted home comeback after the break.

Leverkusen, who became the first team to finish a Bundesliga season unbeaten as they romped to the title last campaign, were ahead in the opening five minutes as Wirtz took advantage of a defensive slip by Ramiz Zerrouki to open their account.

Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong then set up the next two goals with his strong running down the right flank, carving up the home defence.

The first was for Grimaldo in the 30th minute with some help from a clever no-look pass by Victor Boniface and the next a precision cross to the back post to find Wirtz flying in to convert unchallenged in the 36th minute.

Just when it seemed it could not get worse for the Dutch side, Leverkusen went four up on the stroke of halftime.

A freekick found centre back Edmond Tapsoba at the back post as his header back into the danger zone struck Feyenoord keeper Timon Wellenreuther on the foot and it ricocheted slowly backwards over the line for an own goal.

Feyenoord captain Quinten Timber had a good chance to pull one back 10 minutes into the second half but was denied by a strong save from Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

The Germans are home to AC Milan in their next Champions League encounter on Oct. 1 while Feyenoord play in Spain at Girona the next day.

Brest celebrated winning their first ever match in a European competition on Thursday after goals from Hugo Magnetti and Abdallah Sima secured a 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz.

Magnetti scored Brest's maiden European goal in the 23rd minute, expertly controlling the ball on his chest before volleying into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

However, Sturm Graz equalized just before halftime when Brest midfielder Edimilson Fernandes inadvertently sent the ball into his own net.

Brest adopted a more aggressive approach following the interval and they were rewarded when Sima restored the French side's advantage by skilfully evading his marker and scoring with his left foot in the 56th minute.

As the match neared its end, Sturm Graz were reduced to 10 men when Dimitri Lavalee received his second booking after a tackle on Magnetti.

