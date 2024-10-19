Champions League: Chelsea, Lyon, Roma stay perfect with victories in Women’s Champions League

Wolfsburg: Chelsea, Lyon and Roma all stayed perfect in the Women’s Champions League by cruising to away victories on Thursday night.

Roma routed Galatasaray at Istanbul 6-1, Chelsea beat Twente in the Netherlands 3-1, and eight-time champion Lyon won 2-0 at Wolfsburg.

Real Madrid claimed its first victory of the campaign by easing past Celtic 4-0.

Roma and Lyon both have six points in Group A. Two-time champion Wolfsburg and Galatasaray, the first Turkish team to reach the group stage, have no points.

In Group B, Chelsea lead with six points, with Madrid and Twente on three and Celtic last bottom without a point.

Wolfsburg striker Alexandra Popp made her 100th competition appearance — becoming only the second player to reach the mark but it was Lyon defender Wendie Renard, the only one who has played more, who stole the show.

Renard’s header found the back of the net early on in her 118th game in the competition.

U.S. international Lindsey Horan netted from the penalty spot in the second half.

Lyon is the competition’s record eight-time champion, but last won the trophy in 2022. It was runner-up last season to Barcelona.

In a matchup between the Italian and Turkish champions, Roma dominated in Istanbul.

Real Madrid scored three second-half goals in 11 minutes against Celtic in Group B.

The Spanish team had lost to Chelsea 3-2 in the first round and drew with Atlético 1-1 in the Madrid derby over the weekend.

Caroline Weir fired a long-range left-footer from outside the box into the far top corner in the seventh minute.

The visitors kept it close until the 72nd minute, when Signe Bruun headed home the second goal, followed eight minutes later by Caroline Moller’s lob of goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty for a 3-0 lead. Linda Caicedo then converted from the penalty spot.

It’s back-to-back losses for Scottish club Celtic, making its debut in the group stage. It has yet to score. Agencies

Also Read: Premier League: Manchester United, Chelsea held to frustrating draws

Also Watch: