Premier League: Manchester United, Chelsea held to frustrating draws

New Delhi: Manchester United and Chelsea, two teams looking to get back to their best selves, were held to tough draws by Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League before the international break.

United’s torrid start to the season continued as the 0-0 draw against Villa at Villa Park meant that the Red Devils have won only two in seven league games played this season. It was surely a tough result for Erik Ten Hag as the Dutch head coach’s job is said to be under threat with the United board said to have a tough decision on their hands in the coming International break.

The visitors were first to threaten as Villa captain Martinez parried away Marcus Rashford’s fierce strike from inside the penalty area.

Morgan Rogers then found the side-netting at the other end before the hosts suffered a setback as Ezri Konsa was forced off due to injury after just 12 minutes, replaced by Carlos. Philogene flashed an effort off target from distance as clear-cut opportunities dried up and the encounter entered half-time goalless.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first, Martinez denying Rashford with a fingertip save to push his drilled effort on to the top of the crossbar and away to safety.

It was United who went closest to open the scoring in the 68th minute as Fernandes’ 25-yard free-kick rebounded off the crossbar.

Both sides continued to search for a late winner and Villa almost snatched it in added time when Philogene’s effort was blocked by the back of Dalot as the encounter finished all square.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were unable to find the second goal despite plenty of pressure as the Blues had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea enjoyed lots of possession and attacks in the opening period but went behind early in the second half when Chris Wood toe-poked the visitors in front. Noni Madueke equalised soon after and both sides created several opportunities to win it after that but despite Forest going down to ten men when James Ward-Prowse was sent off with 12 minutes remaining, the Blues were unable to find the winner.

Following the conclusion of their respective fixtures, both clubs will be looking forward to the international break as they will hope to recover and regroup. Enzo Maresca has a huge task ahead of him as his side will travel to the Anfield Stadium to face league leaders Liverpool on October 20 whereas Manchester United will be hosting Brentford in their first game back. IANS

