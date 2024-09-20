Champions League: Inter Milan hold Manchester City; Paris St Germain (PSG) win

MILAN: Inter Milan escaped Etihad Stadium with a surprise 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, exacting a small measure of revenge for their narrow loss to Pep Guardiola's side in the 2023 final.

Both teams squandered numerous chances in a breathless back-and-forth affair. City were largely stalled by Inter's impressive discipline in defence, while Simone Inzaghi's Inter, who were dangerous on the break on a nervy night for both sides, were wayward with their finishing.

City's goal machine Erling Haaland, who would have become the fastest player in history to record 100 goals for a European club had he scored, will have to wait to achieve that milestone.

City fired 22 shots to Inter's 13, but only had one more shot on target than their visitors with five.

An embarrassing late blunder gifted Paris St Germain a 1-0 home victory over Champions League debutants Girona on Wednesday as the visitors' goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga let a Nuno Mendes cross slip through his legs and into the net.

After relentless PSG pressure, Mendes’s low ball across the goal slipped through Gazzaniga’s grasp and into the net in stoppage time to earn the hosts victory.

The match was one-sided, with the French champions dominating in attack and registering 26 total attempts compared to Girona's three.

Borussia Dortmund rode their luck in a 3-0 victory at Belgian side Club Brugge, where all their goals came in the final 14 minutes after their hosts had spurned several chances.

Brugge were the better side for much of the contest but Jamie Gittens’s brace and a penalty from Serhou Guirassy sealed victory for the visitors and left their hosts frustrated. Agencies

