Paris St Germain Overcome Late Le Havre Fightback to Secure 4-1 Victory in Ligue 1 Opener

PARIS: French champion Paris St Germain won 4-1 at Le Havre on Friday, capitalising on a late collapse by the host to get its Ligue 1 season off to an excellent start.

PSG opened the scoring after three minutes when Goncalo Ramos found Lee Kang-in inside the box and he sent a left-foot shot into the net.

The visitors’ joy was short-lived, however, as Ramos was hurt in a challenge and the Portuguese international had to be replaced by Randal Kolo Muani.

The host shocked PSG after the break as Gautier Lloris equalised three minutes in, before Josue Casimir’s goal was disallowed following a VAR decision for handball in the build-up.

Five minutes before the end of the game, however, the Le Havre defence went missing.

Ousmane Dembele headed home five minutes from time, Bradley Barcola added a third, and Kolo Muani completed the rout from the penalty spot.

PSG coach Luis Enrique was pleased with his team’s performance.

“It wasn’t easy at all,” he told reporters. “Maybe we started too calmly. We scored a goal very quickly and that relaxed us a bit too much.”

The injury to Ramos was, however, a serious blow to PSG. Agencies

Also Read: France U21 Star Désiré Doué Joins Paris Saint-Germain from Rennes on a €50 Million Deal

Also Watch: