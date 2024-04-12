Champions League: Quarterfinal - 1st Leg Barca win at PSG; Atletico edge Borussia Dortmund

PARIS: Brazil forward Raphinha scored twice to help Barcelona secure a 3-2 win at Paris St Germain in a lively Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, earning the Spanish side their first win in the knock-out stage in four years.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was nowhere to be found in Parc des Princes as five-times European champions Barca managed to neutralise France's captain, who was often frustrated in his attempts up front.

PSG came into the match unbeaten in their last 27 games in all competitions but were undone by a fired-up Barcelona side looking to return the club to the summit of European football.

After a glorious run from 2005-15, winning four Champions League titles, Barca failed to get past the last 16 in Europe's elite competition in three consecutive seasons after being humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 quarter-finals.

Xavi's side dominated proceedings early on against the French side still looking for a first Champions League crown. Raphinha gave the visitors the lead with a rebound strike in the 37th minute after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to clear a cross from his box.

Andreas Christensen heads home Barcelona's third goal to give the Spanish side a narrow advantage going into next week's second leg.

PSG looked transformed after the break with manager Luis Enrique, a former Barca player and coach, switching things up and bringing on forward Bradley Barcola for Marco Asensio.

The attacking change resulted in the equaliser in the 48th minute when former Barca winder Ousmane Dembele smashed the ball into the top corner after scooping a rebound inside the box and making a quick cut to his left, before unleashing a unstoppable shot between three defenders.

Barca were still reeling when the hosts took the lead through Vitinha who stroked the ball in two minutes later from a quick counter attack and substitute Bradley Barcola almost scored the third minutes later when his close-range strike hit the cross bar.

But Raphinha's deft volley in the 62nd minute from a brilliant long pass by substitute Pedri brought the match level again, silencing the home crowd.

Andreas Christensen came off the bench to take advantage of a static Donnarumma to jump unchallenged in the six-yard-box and head in from a corner 13 minutes from time to give the Spanish side a narrow advantage going into next week's second leg.

Atletico Madrid struck twice in a dominant first half but had to survive a late fightback from Borussia Dortmund before earning a 2-1 win in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday night.

The Spaniards were in complete control in the first half but had to soak up late pressure from the Germans who cut the deficit with Sebastien Haller in the 81st minute and then twice hit the woodwork.

Atletico, looking for their first semi-final spot in seven years, put the visitors on the backfoot with a frenetic high-pressing game and it paid off after four minutes with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel delaying a pass to Ian Maatsen and Rodrigo De Paul intercepting it to slot in.

Only three minutes later Kobel pulled off a sensational one-handed save to push Axel Witsel's backheel flick over the bar but the Germans were seriously struggling to get the ball out of their own half.

The Spanish side scored again courtesy of another defensive blunder as Samuel Lino, who will miss the return leg next week after being booked, doubled their lead in the 32nd from an Antoine Griezmann assist.

The introduction of Julian Brandt after the break instantly gave Dortmund more punch up front but Lino forced another superb Kobel save in the 75th front before Sebastien Haller cut the deficit in the 81st minute to improve the Germans' odds going into next Tuesday's return leg.

Defender Mats Hummels, making his 500th appearance for Dortmund, then kept them in the game, slid in to stop Angel Correa. Agencies

