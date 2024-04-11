Champions League: Leandro Trossard’s late equalizer rescues Arsenal against Bayern Munich

LONDON: Arsenal rescued a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich as Leandro Trossard’s late leveller stopped Harry Kane from making a triumphant return to north London in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Trossard came off the bench to equalise in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium after former Tottenham striker Kane put Bayern 2-1 ahead with a first-half penalty.

Fans in the 60,000 sell-out crowd were relieved to be able to focus on a pulsating clash after security was increased at Champions League games this week.

A media outlet supporting the Islamic State group published threats against stadiums hosting quarterfinals this week.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, confirmed it was aware of the threats but the ties at the Emirates Stadium and in Madrid -- where Real drew with Manchester City -- both went ahead as planned.

Arsenal had taken an early lead through Bukayo Saka before former Gunners winger Serge Gnabry put Bayern back on level terms.

Kane scored a north London derby record 14 goals against Arsenal during his time with Tottenham, making him an inevitable target for taunts from Gunners fans.

When Kane bagged his sixth career goal at the Emirates -- and his 39th in all competitions in his first season with Bayern -- it seemed the England captain would have the last laugh.

But Trossard’s dramatic intervention leaves the tie delicately poised ahead of the second leg in Munich on April 17. Agencies

