Champions League: Real Madrid face a stern home test from Bayern Munich in semis second leg

Madrid: The iconic Champions League anthem is set to ring out in the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid host FC Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semifinals of the tournament.

The Champions League has always been one of the toughest challenges in football and yet, the Los Blancos have consistently made it their playground over the course of the past few decades. The first leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich was the perfect battle between two of the biggest clubs in Europe as the game ended in a 2-2 draw despite Bayern having the upper hand on the night.

Real Madrid have a huge European football heritage and boast a trophy cabinet, unlike anything the footballing world has ever seen.

Fabled veterans in the team the likes of Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric are on the hunt for their sixth individual CL medal which would be an achievement unlike any other.

However, FC Bayern Munich have also made a name for themselves in Europe and are as formidable an opponent as you could face. The two teams have met each other 27 times in the tournament with Madrid winning 12 compared to Munich’s 11 with four games ending in draws.

Injuries have plagued Bayern Munich severely throughout the course of the season which was also a major reason why the Bavarians will not be lifting the Bundesliga trophy at the end of the season after winning 11 consecutively.

Eric Dier and Raphael Guerrero were forced off against Stuttgart on the weekend which adds to the already growing injury list that Thomas Tuchel’s side possesses with Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr and Kingsley Coman all injured. Real Madrid would be hoping for the return of Aurelien Tchouameni to the squad after limping out of training last week which is their only major concern.

Ahead of the highly awaited encounter Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti was accompanied by the club’s longtime loyal servant, Dani Carvajal. The duo addressed the press and acknowledged the huge challenge they will face on Thursday (Friday as per IST).

"I always have great confidence because we are Real Madrid. I have the best squad; the team has done very well this season. The fans have been amazing and today it is a moment to enjoy, tomorrow is a moment to be focused," said the 64-year-old in the pre-match press conference.

“Five Champions Leagues and 412 games for Real Madrid? Well, I am very proud to play so many games for this club. We are focused, we know the importance of the match. Hopefully, we can qualify for the final," said Dani Carvajal in the press conference. IANS

