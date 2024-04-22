Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin with Real Madrid in mind; Cologne heading toward relegation

Munich: Bayern Munich cruised to a comfortable 5-1 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday, a perfect tune-up for its upcoming Champions League semifinal clash against Real Madrid.

Kane raised his Bundesliga tally to 33 goals in 30 appearances, while fellow forwards Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel had rare starts as Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made six changes from the team that sealed Champions League progress with a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Kane also set up Tel to score Bayern’s fourth goal. Thomas Muller scored twice after Leon Goretzka got the scoring underway.

Union fans sang louder with every goal against their side until substitute Yorbe Vertessen finally ended the team’s scoring drought in stoppage time. It didn’t stop Union dropping to 14th in the 18-team league, just three points above the relegation zone.

After Bayer Leverkusen clinched the title last weekend, Bayern’s only hope of a trophy this season remains the Champions League. Tuchel left out Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala from the squad altogether with a view toward Madrid’s trip to Munich for the first leg of their semifinal on April 29.

Cologne’s hopes of survival were dealt a major blow after losing 2-0 at home to last-placed Darmstadt, the visitor’s first win since October.

Darmstadt defender Christoph Klarer scored in the 57th minute when the ball landed luringly at his feet after Cologne defenders failed to clear a corner.

Some Cologne fans were left in tears after Oscar Vilhelmsson sealed Darmstadt’s win in the final minute, bringing Cologne’s seventh relegation from the Bundesliga a step closer.

Leipzig consolidated fourth place and boosted its chances of Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win at Heidenheim, and Anton Stach had the final say in a wild finish as Hoffenheim defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3. Agencies

